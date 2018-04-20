More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild bows out of NHL playoffs with 5-0 loss to Winnipeg
Facing a win-or-go-home situation, the Wild allowed a goal 31 seconds into Friday night's game, and Winnipeg's party was on. The Wild went the final 141:37 of the series without a goal.
Twins
Verlander, Correa, Astros romp; Chisox pitcher passes out
Justin Verlander was so good, he had no need for what he felt was a gift from Tim Anderson. The ace right-hander offered a quick thank you, and Anderson let him know what he thought of the gesture.
Twins
Ross loses no-hit bid with 2 outs in 8th, Padres top D-backs
Tyson Ross lost his bid to pitch the first no-hitter in the history of the San Diego Padres when rookie center fielder Franchy Cordero appeared to misjudge a ball with two outs in the eighth inning Friday night of a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Wolves
Towns: 'Amish-like' life makes him oblivious to public criticism
Karl-Anthony Towns is struggling in the playoffs, but he isn't paying attention to outsiders' observations.
Wild
Playoff action gives Wild rookies Seeler, Greenway valuable experience
Rookie defenseman Nick Seeler and winger Jordan Greenway appeared in every playoff game for the Wild.
