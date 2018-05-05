More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
American Galen Rupp wins Prague international marathon
Olympic bronze medalist Galen Rupp of the United States won the Prague international marathon on Sunday while Kenyan runner Bornes Jepkirui Kitur was the fastest woman in the race.
MN United
Wrongly awarded goal decides Aussie title after VAR failure
A technical malfunction with the video review system was blamed Sunday on the incorrect awarding of a goal that decided Australia's soccer title, throwing fresh doubts on the technology ahead of its World Cup debut.
Wolves
LeBank: James hits buzzer-beater to down Raptors
The moment required brilliance. LeBron James delivered again.
Twins
Healy the hero as Mariners beat Angels 9-8 in 11 innings
Ryon Healy was more exhausted than jubilant as teammates chased him into the outfield.
Twins
Kimbrel quickest to 300 saves as Red Sox rally 6-5 at Texas
Craig Kimbrel needed only 11 pitches in a perfect ninth to close out Boston's latest victory, and become the quickest pitcher ever to reach 300 career saves.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.