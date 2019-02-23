More from Star Tribune
Pacers hold off furious Wizards rallies in 119-112 win
Hardened by the loss of their best player, the Pacers keep doing whatever it takes to win.
Mariners' Hernandez gets off to shaky spring start
Felix Hernandez says he's all set for a bounce-back season.Now pitching entirely from the stretch, King Felix made his spring training debut Saturday, giving up…
Towns unavailable again for Wolves; details of crash emerge
The State Patrol said the Timberwolves All-Star had a minor injury as a result of Thursday's car crash and declined treatment at the scene. He missed a second consecutive game Saturday.
Hyman scores twice, Maple Leafs rally to beat Canadiens 6-3
It took two late goals by Zach Hyman and a huge comeback by Toronto to end its longest losing streak of the season.
Slowly, baseball rolls out pitch clock in spring training
Baseball is on the clock.
