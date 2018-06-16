More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
No extension, no big deal for Packers' Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers sounds as if he's more worried about swimming with sharks than a new contract.
Vikings
Fear of injury isn't enough to pull Vikings' rookie linebacker Brett Taylor away from the field
Young players are retiring from football more regularly, but that's the last thing on Brett Taylor's mind.
Vikings
Vikings CB Hughes learning NFL playbooks aren't like college
Mike Hughes spent his offseason resting — and getting his head in the Vikings' playbook.
Sports
GAMEVIEW: Twins open four-game series at Fenway Park
Kyle Gibson is on the mound for the Twins as they open a four-game series vs. the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Click here for game updates.
Golf
Joh shoots 9-under 62 at Ladies Scottish Open
Tiffany Joh credited her "hot putter" as she shot a career-best 9-under 62 at the Ladies Scottish Open to take a four-shot lead after Thursday's first round.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.