Twins
Padres hit 3 homers to back Lucchesi in 5-2 win vs Marlins
Three solo home runs were enough to power the San Diego Padres past the Miami Marlins.
Twins
Bruce hits 300th HR to help Mariners beat Angels 4-3
Jay Bruce hit his 300th career home run, Tom Murphy had a two-run shot, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Friday night.
Gophers
Defending champ Beavers upset; No. 3s open 12-3 in regionals
A Cincinnati team that entered the NCAA Tournament with barely a winning record pulled the biggest upset Friday, knocking off defending national champion Oregon State…
Twins
Dodgers rip 4 HRs, beat Phillies 6-3 in matchup of NL's best
The Dodgers ended the month of May with a 19-7 record and their stellar play is bringing back memories of 2017.
Wolves
Ogwumike sisters lead Sparks to 77-70 win over Sun
Chiney Ogwumike scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting and her sister Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and 15 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Connecticut Sun 77-70 on Friday night.