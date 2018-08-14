More from Star Tribune
Twins
Odorizzi gets rematch with Pirates, with remade Twins roster behind him
Only three Twins starters were in the lineup when the teams last met in Pittsburgh last April.
Vikings
Vikings remind fans about switch to electronic tickets before Jaguars game
The Vikings' first home preseason game against the Jaguars on Saturday will also be the debut of their electronic ticketing system. They are one of…
Vikings
Rookie corner Hughes gets time with first team
Vikings rookie cornerback Mike Hughes took snaps with the first team, but admits he has a lot to learn.
East Metro
White Bear Lake water levels back to normal, but locals brace for next drop
With water levels back to normal, locals are smiling more often.
Twins
Brewers acquire righty Thompson from Phillies
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired once-promising pitching prospect Jake Thompson from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Colorado Springs.
