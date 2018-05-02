More from Star Tribune
Twins
Verdugo, bullpen help Dodgers end skids, 2-1 over D-backs
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is confident his struggling team is ready to get rolling. Maybe a gritty 2-1 win Wednesday over the Arizona Diamondbacks was a start.
Twins
Trout, Pujols, Upton HRs power Angels' 10-7 win over Orioles
Albert Pujols is closing in fast on his 3,000th hit, and his fellow Los Angeles Angels are gathering momentum right along with him.
Wolves
Warriors' shooters deal with off-nights in different ways
When Stephen Curry's shot needs a little something, he dives into "The Menu." Warriors teammate Klay Thompson might put up a few extra shots after an off night. If Kevin Durant is trying to rediscover his rhythm, he does some studying that usually means watching his made shots.
Wild
Jones makes 34 saves as Sharks tie series with 4-0 win
Marcus Sorensen and Joonas Donskoi delivered the fast start San Jose coach Peter DeBoer wanted and Martin Jones did the rest to help the Sharks tie their playoff series with Vegas at two games apiece.
Wolves
Rookies Fultz, Tatum having different playoff experiences
When Markelle Fultz spent two days in Boston last June visiting the Celtics during the pre-draft process, it felt like home.
