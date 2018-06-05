More from Star Tribune
South Metro 911 call: Chanhassen teen killed by deputies was in rage day earlier after car taken away
MN United
The Latest: Trump congratulates France, praises host Russia
The Latest on Sunday at the World Cup (all times local):
Twins
Cardinals look for spark after manager's shock firing
As the St. Louis Cardinals took stock of their situation a day after the firing of manager Mike Matheny, some players said they bear some responsibility for Matheny's sudden dismissal.
Golf
Stone wins Scottish Open, misses 1st 59 on European Tour
Brandon Stone sank to his knees and dropped his putter in despair after narrowly missing out on becoming the first player to shoot a round of 59 on the European Tour.
World
France wins 2nd World Cup title, beats Croatia 4-2
Kylian Mbappe and France put on a thrilling show in winning the World Cup title. All Russian President Vladimir Putin might remember is the Pussy Riot protest.
Motorsports
Truex seeking more success after third win in 6 NASCAR races
Martin Truex Jr. is feeling confident after his most dominant performance this season.
