Oscar news, and "Roma" and "The Favourite" lead the nominations with ten each, while Netflix and Marvel scored their first best picture nominations. The nominees for best picture are "A Star Is Born," ''Roma," ''Green Book," ''The Favourite," ''Black Panther," ''BlacKkKlansman," ''Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Vice."

Oscar news, and "Roma" and "The Favourite" lead the nominations with ten each, while Netflix and Marvel scored their first best picture nominations. The nominees for best picture are "A Star Is Born," ''Roma," ''Green Book," ''The Favourite," ''Black Panther," ''BlacKkKlansman," ''Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Vice."