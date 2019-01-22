More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
Cuaron, Dafoe, Spike Lee react to their Oscar nominations
Reaction from selected nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards, announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California:
National
Markets Right Now: Stocks skid on economic growth worries
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Nation
Coroner: Couple intoxicated during fatal Yosemite fall
A young couple from India who wrote a travel blog were intoxicated when they died in a fall from a scenic overlook in Yosemite National Park in California, according to an autopsy report released Tuesday.
Movies
Best picture nominees
Black PantherThe story: A warrior prince from an ancient, noble nation faces a life-or-death challenge to his birthright.In its favor: A rousing story led by…
Music
Judge limits access to R. Kelly's Chicago recording studio
A judge says a Chicago warehouse that R. Kelly is renting can be used only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and only as a recording studio.