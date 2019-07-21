More from Star Tribune
Golf
Column: Even 7 shots back, Brooks Koepka is lurking at Open
Brooks Koepka doesn't need to reach too far back in the memory bank to know how precarious a big lead can be. He nearly gave away his last major just two months ago after leading by seven shots going into the final round of the PGA Championship.
Twins
Twins farm report
Randy Dobnak, Class AA Pensacola: Dobnak pitched a complete game Thursday, giving up only two hits in eight innings in a 1-0 loss to Mississippi.…
Golf
Alex Kline take one-shot clubhouse lead in State Open
Alex Kline of Troy Burne Golf Course was the clubhouse leader of the MGA State Open Championship on Saturday after shooting his second consecutive…
Lynx
Lynx-Vegas preview
LYNX gameday5 p.m. at Las Vegas • No TV, 106.1-FMAces' top scorer Wilson outPreview: The Aces will be without their leading scorer, forward A'ja Wilson,…
Twins
Down to final out, A's rally to hand Twins a painful loss
The A's dealt the home team a gut-punch of a loss, coming back with two out and nobody on against Taylor Rogers.