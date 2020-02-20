More from Star Tribune
Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
The mother of two Idaho children missing since September was arrested Thursday in Hawaii.
National
Firm wants to recover the Titanic's iconic telegraph machine
The salvage firmthat hasplucked silverware, china and gold coins from the wreckage of the Titanic now wants to recover the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Machine that transmitted the doomed ship's increasingly frantic distress calls.
Nation
Tennessee man gets electric chair for killing fellow inmate
A convicted murderer was put to death in Tennessee's electric chair Thursday, becoming the state's fifth prisoner over 16 months to choose electrocution over the state's preferred method of lethal injection.
National
California's solar mandate to allow homes without solar
Over the objections of environmentalists, California regulators approved a proposal Thursday to allow builders to construct homes without solar panels, a decision critics said undercuts California's seven-week-old law that all new houses have their own solar power.
Duluth
Rep. McCollum calls federal report on Boundary Waters mining 'embarrassingly inadequate'
WASHINGTON – Minnesota Rep. Betty McCollum is looking for help from Canada in pressing the U.S. State Department for a comprehensive assessment of how…