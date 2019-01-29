More from Star Tribune
Minnesota House Democrats launch week of proposed sexual assault reforms
Bills part of launch of "Gender-Based Violence Prevention Week"
Wisconsin governor closes state office buildings
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is closing state office buildings because of the brutal cold.
GOP leaders signal no taste for renewing shutdown over wall
Wary of reigniting a clash that proved damaging to Republicans, congressional GOP leaders signaled Tuesday that they want to de-escalate the battle over President Donald Trump's border wall and suggested they could be flexible as bargainers seek a bipartisan agreement.
House Dems want Treasury records on Russian sanctions move
Three senior House Democrats have demanded Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin turn over documents that would show how his department decided to lift financial sanctions on three companies connected to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.
The Latest: S&P downgrades PG&E's rating to below junk
The Latest on a bankruptcy filing by Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. (all times local):
