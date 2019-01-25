More from Star Tribune
National
Militia leader sentenced to 30 years in Kansas bomb plot
Two militia members convicted of taking part in a foiled plot to massacre Muslims in southwest Kansas were sentenced Friday to decades in prison during an emotional court hearing in which one of the targeted victims pleaded: "Please don't hate us."
National
Trump's retreat: Shutdown ends without wall money, for now
Submitting to mounting pressure and growing disruption, President Donald Trump agreed to a deal Friday to reopen the government for three weeks, backing down from his demand that Congress give him money for his border wall before federal agencies get back to work.
National
Appeals judges see delay tactics in child immigration fight
Both sides in the dispute over a program sparing many young immigrants from deportation appear to be purposefully dragging out their legal fight, federal appeals judges said Friday.
National
Legal machinations ahead of Louisiana abortion law date
There has been a week's delay in the effective date of a law requiring doctors at Louisiana abortion clinics to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.
National
Entertainers address social injustice issues at Super Bowl
Big-name entertainers believe social injustice needs to be addressed during the Super Bowl and are ensuring the topic that ignited a political firestorm, engulfing the NFL, will be in the spotlight.
