Gophers
Albany Great Danes out to fetch 1st national lacrosse title
Albany attackman Tehoka Nanticoke bulls his way in front of the Syracuse goal , pushes free of the swarming Orange defense, and scores. The rout is on.
Wild
Caps roll over Blue Jackets, look to nemesis Pittsburgh
After dropping the first two playoff games at home in overtime, the Washington Capitals picked up momentum that only got stronger as they took down the Columbus Blue Jackets in four straight.
Gophers
Draft deadline gone, now it's time to wait on NBA decisions
The deadline has passed for college players to declare early for the NBA draft. Now it's time to wait for the draft entries who didn't hire an agent to decide whether they're staying in or heading back to school.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Ohtani faces champs; Cubs-Indians rematch
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___TOUGH TESTShohei Ohtani (2-1, 3.60 ERA) makes his fourth major league start for the Los Angeles Angels,…
Wolves
Mitchell scores 33, Jazz rout Thunder 113-96
Shutting down the Utah Jazz offense is proving easier said than done for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
