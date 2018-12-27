More from Star Tribune
More From World
Nation
Pope Francis' early blind spot on sex abuse threatens legacy
VATICAN CITY – It has been a wretched year for Pope Francis, whose blind spot on clergy sex abuse combined with events beyond his…
World
Thailand acquits deputy PM in luxury watch scandal
Investigators in Thailand acquitted the deputy prime minister of criminal charges of failing to declare assets a year after he was discovered to have several luxury watches that would have been out of reach of his government salary.
World
Poet fears for his people as China 'Sinicizes' religion
Cui Haoxin is too young to remember the days of his people's oppression under Mao Zedong.
Nation
Deaths of police officers on duty on the rise in the U.S.
Majority of the 144 were killed by gunfire or in car or motorcycle crashes.
Nation
Second man nears end of historic solo trek across Antarctica
A British adventurer was close to becoming the second person to traverse Antarctica completely unassisted just a few days after an American became the first…
