Some scientists will ring in the new year with a space first. NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is headed toward a New Year's Day encounter with an icy world 4 billion miles from Earth. The spacecraft team that brought you Pluto has an irresistible invitation this holiday season: Ring in the new year with the exploration of an even more distant and mysterious world.

