Kurt Anderson of Orono, Minnesota has long had a dream of breaking the world speed record of the fastest rocket-powered vehicle to cross a frozen surface. The 60-year-old took to Manawa, Wisconsin's Frozen Bear Lake as part of the town's annual "Snodeo" on February 16, 2020 to try and surpass the current record of 247 mph, which has stood since 1981.

