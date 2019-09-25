More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Beer, wine, spiked cider becoming popular at ACC stadiums
There's a growing trend at Atlantic Coast Conference football games: alcohol sales to the general public.Now everyone can enjoy their beverage of choice at most…
Wolves
Feeling better, Magic guard Markelle Fultz has high hopes
It was time for the last jump shot of Markelle Fultz's workout on the Orlando Magic practice court on Wednesday. He let a 3-pointer fly from the left corner, and spun around in celebration even before the ball swished through the net.
Twins
King Felix set for what is likely final start with Mariners
He arrived as a scraggly teenager with an ill-fitting uniform and curly hair billowing out from underneath his often crooked cap.
Twins
Listen: Is Jake Odorizzi the favorite to start Game 1 of a playoff series?
Phil Miller is in Detroit, where he joins Michael Rand to talk about the Twins on the verge of clinching the AL Central. Along with that are two big questions that emerged from Tuesday's win: Is Jake Odorizzi in line to be a Game 1 starter, and is Kyle Gibson pitching his way into the postseason mix?
Vikings
Wentz, Eagles look to get back on track against 3-0 Packers
Only one team in the Super Bowl era — the 2001 New England Patriots — started the season 1-3 and rebounded to win it all.