Music
Lawsuit: Rapper Boozie targeted for shopping while black
Hip-hop star Boosie BadAzz says he was pepper-sprayed by a mall guard in Mississippi because he's black, but the guard and police say otherwise.
Movies
Stars returned to looks in color on the Golden Globes carpet
Fashion, albeit a tad underwhelming, returned to the Golden Globes on Sunday in shades of green, red, yellow and sparkly gold after last year's show…
National
Alabama civil rights institute rescinds Angela Davis honor
The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Alabama has rescinded its decision to honor political activist and scholar Angela Davis following unspecified complaints.
TV & Media
New York City firefighter plunges to death from overpass
A New York City firefighter responding to a car accident in Brooklyn fell from an overpass and died at a hospital.
Books
Academy of American Poets makes Trethewey, Harjo chancellors
The Academy of American Poets has named two new chancellors: former U.S. poet laureate Natasha Trethewey and Joy Harjo, the first Native American to join the academy's board.
