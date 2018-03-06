More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62 on Thursday night, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
Wild
Gameday preview: Wild at Vegas
The Wild begins a back-to-back on the road by visiting the Golden Knights for the first time.
Wolves
Thibodeau happy Ewing finally got his head-coaching shot
Patrick Ewing served 15 years as an assistant coach for four NBA teams but didn't get his first head-coaching job until his alma mater called last spring.
Wolves
Aldridge, Murray help Spurs overcome Pelicans, 98-93
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 25 points, Dejounte Murray had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame another late rally to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 98-93 on Thursday night.
