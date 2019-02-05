When the ice on Squam Lake in New Hampshire is at least 12-inches thick, workers at a rustic resort gather to take part in a winter tradition that's more than 120-years-old. They harvest ice so that in the summer, guests of Rockywold-Deephaven Camps can cool their water, soda and beer bottles – not in refrigerators, but in antique iceboxes.

When the ice on Squam Lake in New Hampshire is at least 12-inches thick, workers at a rustic resort gather to take part in a winter tradition that's more than 120-years-old. They harvest ice so that in the summer, guests of Rockywold-Deephaven Camps can cool their water, soda and beer bottles – not in refrigerators, but in antique iceboxes.