The Latest: California crash pilot wasn't ex-Chicago officer
The Latest on the deadly crash of a small plane in Southern California (all times local):
Racist yearbook photo went unnoticed by busy med students
The racist yearbook photo that could sink Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's career may have been mistakenly placed on his profile page — but even if it were put there intentionally, it's unlikely that many students would have noticed, according to alumni who put together the publication or submitted pictures to it 35 years ago.
HQ Trivia, Vine app co-founder Kroll died of drug overdose
The New York City medical examiner says the death of a tech executive who co-founded the HQ Trivia and Vine apps was caused by an accidental drug overdose.
Trump immigrant crime hotline still faces hurdles, pushback
President Donald Trump picked the grandest stage to unveil one of his first immigration initiatives: Appearing before a joint session of Congress a month after taking office, Trump announced the creation of a hotline to help victims of crimes committed by immigrants.
Former inmate says ex-guard forced her to perform sex act
A woman testified Monday that a former guard at a scandal-ridden Pennsylvania prison coerced her into performing a sex act on him while he stood outside her cell in 2009.
