World
World
The Latest: Vatican envoy decries human rights violations
The Latest on the United Nations General Assembly (all times local):
World
Macedonia: Referendum deepens division over renaming country
Macedonia's government prepared for a political battle Monday to push through a deal with Greece that would ultimately pave the way for NATO membership, after the agreement won overwhelming support in a referendum but with low voter turnout.
World
US starts training Turkish troops for joint Syria patrols
The U.S. has now begun training Turkish troops, marking the final step before the two countries begin conducting joint patrols likely later this month around the strategic northern Syrian city of Manbij, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday.
World
Dutch ban electric carts following crash that killed 4 kids
The Dutch government is banning a type of electric cart used by many childcare centers to transport young children, saying that an initial investigation into a deadly collision last month has uncovered "potential security risks" with the vehicles.
World
Colombia's President cracks down on drug use
Colombia's new president is trying to reduce drug use with a decree that bans people from carrying small amounts of marijuana and cocaine in public — though courts have said such possession shouldn't be punished.
