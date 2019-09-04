More from Star Tribune
World
Brazil's Bolsonaro praises 1973 military coup in Chile
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has criticized the U.N. human rights chief, who is from Chile, by praising that country's 1973 military coup.
World
The Latest: UN supporting rescue, relief efforts in Bahamas
The Latest on Hurricane Dorian (all times local):
World
Pentagon chief says talks 'still ongoing' to end Afghan war
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says it's too early to talk about the start of a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
World
South Africans rally against gender-based violence
Police fired a water cannon at demonstrators who gathered in Cape Town Wednesday demanding the government crack down on gender-based violence, as several recent and brutal murders of young South African women have gripped the nation.
World
Pope makes strategic visit to Mozambique after peace deal
Pope Francis is opening a three-nation pilgrimage to southern Africa with a strategic visit to Mozambique, just weeks after the country's ruling party and armed opposition signed a new peace deal and weeks before national elections.