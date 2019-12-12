More from Star Tribune
AP FACT CHECK: The perils of parodying President Trump
President Donald Trump is a master at putting words in the mouths of other people. It's one of his favorite forms of mockery and self-aggrandizement.
National
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
The House Judiciary Committee has taken the first steps toward voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, beginning a marathon two-day session to consider the historic charges with a lively prime-time hearing at the Capitol.
National
Pelosi drug bill up for House vote reflects a Trump idea
Candidate Donald Trump said he could save Medicare billions by negotiating prescription drug prices. Thursday the House will vote on a bill by Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would deliver that and much more.
National
Beyond the hearings: What to watch on Trump impeachment
Impeachment is moving beyond the hearing room.
National
Detroit tops list of hard-to-count cities ahead of census
When the U.S. Census Bureau starts counting people next year in Detroit, obstacles are bound to arise: The city has tens of thousands of vacant houses, sparse internet access and high poverty — factors that will make it the toughest community to tally.