The Latest: Spain, France take measures to slow virus spread
The Latest on the virus outbreak (all times local to Seoul):
Oil price dives as OPEC, Russia fail to agree on output cut
OPEC and key ally Russia failed to agree Friday on a cut to oil production that would have contained the plunge in the price of crude caused by the new coronavirus outbreak's massive disruption to world business.
Vatican halts Mexico abuse prevention mission, cites virus
Mexico's bishops said Friday the Vatican had suspended a clerical sex abuse fact-finding and assistance mission to Mexico due to the spreading coronavirus in Italy and now the Vatican.
EU seeks united front to tackle medical shortages from virus
Fearing a possible shortage in masks and protective equipment to fight the new coronavirus, top European Union officials are urging members to put solidarity above national interests as the virus spreads quickly across the continent.
Iran warns it could use 'force' to halt travel amid virus
Iranian authorities warned Friday they may use "force" to limit travel between cities and announced the new coronavirus has killed 124 people amid 4,747 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic.