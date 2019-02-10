More from Star Tribune
Local
Sen. Klobuchar joins 2020 fray: 'I'm running for every American'
Sen. Amy Klobuchar will test her hometown brand on the national stage as she throws her hat into the ring for the 2020 race to be the President of the United States.
National
The Latest: Klobuchar dismisses reports she's a tough boss
The Latest on Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. (all times local):
National
El Paso bristles at Trump's claim that wall made city safe
People walking over the Paso del Norte Bridge linking this West Texas border city to Mexico can watch President Donald Trump's border wall getting bigger in real time.
National
Trump defends work ethic after private schedules leak
President Donald Trump is pushing back against criticisms that a leak of his private schedule suggests he is not working hard.
National
Rep Walter Jones Jr. of North Carolina dies on 76th birthday
Republican U.S. Rep. Walter B. Jones Jr. of North Carolina, a once-fervent supporter of the 2003 invasion of Iraq who later became an equally outspoken critic of the war, died Sunday on his 76th birthday.
