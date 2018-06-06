More from Star Tribune
National
Pierogi festivals settle over trademark dispute
A northwestern Indiana city that hosts an annual festival built around a popular Polish delicacy has reached a settlement in its trademark dispute with a rival festival in Pennsylvania.
National
The Latest: Judge halts deportations of reunited families
The Latest on the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border (all times local):
National
Judge: Deputy likely violated rights in 2015 fatal shooting
Relatives of a North Carolina man fatally shot by a deputy can proceed with a wrongful death lawsuit after a judge found sufficient evidence that his constitutional rights were violated.
National
Chicago activist demands all footage from police shooting
A community activist who has pushed for more police transparency said Monday that he's asked Chicago police for the body camera footage from all the officers at the scene where one of them fatally shot a black man over the weekend.
National
Opponents searching Supreme Court nominee's long paper trail
The paper chase is on.
