Trump: Secretary out after talking about his children
President Donald Trump says his secretary was dismissed after making indiscreet remarks about his children and saying things that "were just a little bit hurtful."
Judges say travelers can sue TSA over screener mistreatment
A U.S. appeals court says travelers can sue the government over mistreatment by federal airport screeners because the agents can act like law enforcement officers, including when they conduct invasive searches.
Woman tosses Molotov cocktail into Fla. Citizenship office
A woman tossed a lit Molotov cocktail into the lobby of a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Oakland Park, Florida. But no major injuries were reported, according to a report of the incident sent to administration officials and viewed by The Associated Press.
DeVos issues new loan forgiveness rule for swindled students
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos late Friday issued a new rule on loan forgiveness for students defrauded by their colleges, a rewrite of Obama-era regulations that advocates say will make it tougher for students to get relief.
Trump says he had the right to tweet Iran satellite photo
President Donald Trump says he had "the absolute right" to tweet a photo of an apparent explosion at an Iranian space center.