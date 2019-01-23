More from Star Tribune
FBI: California man harassed Parkland families via Instagram
A California man is accused of using Instagram to "harass and intimidate" the families of students killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school.
National
Iowa religious activist pleads not guilty to book burning
A trial has been scheduled for an Iowa religious activist who's accused of burning four LGBTQ children's books he'd checked out of a local library.
National
Shutdown votes set up political test for Senate after 5 weeks
Senate leaders agreed to hold votes this week on dueling proposals to reopen shuttered federal agencies, forcing a political reckoning for senators grappling with the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
Politics
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for end to 'tantrum' over shutdown
President, Democrats remain divided over border wall funding.
Politics
Rep. Omar calls for shutdown to end
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is calling for an end to the partial federal government shutdown and blames President Donald Trump for what she calls the "cruel, hateful ideology that is at the core of it."
