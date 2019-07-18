More from Star Tribune
National
How to beat Trump? Dems divided as he rams race onto ballot
Joe Biden was at a soul food restaurant in Los Angeles on Thursday when he blasted President Donald Trump's "racist" taunts at a rally the night before.
National
American warship destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz
A U.S. warship on Thursday destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after it threatened the ship, President Donald Trump said. The incident marked a new escalation of tensions between the countries less than one month after Iran downed an American drone in the same waterway and Trump came close to retaliating with a military strike.
National
Trump hits 'send her back' chant, claims he tried to stop it
President Donald Trump on Thursday chided his supporters who chanted "send her back" when he questioned the loyalty of a Somali-born congresswoman, joining widespread criticism of the campaign crowd's cry and his Republican allies worried about political blowback form the angry scene.
National
The Latest: Trump claims he was 'not happy' with chant
The Latest on President Donald Trump's reelection rally in North Carolina (all times local):
National
Records detail frenetic effort to bury stories about Trump
Court records released Thursday show that President Donald Trump took part in a flurry of phone calls in the weeks before the 2016 election as his close aides and allies scrambled to pay porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair.