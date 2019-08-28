More from Star Tribune
National
Prosecutors want Indiana boy, 15, tried as adult in slayings
Prosecutors want to try a 15-year-old Indianapolis boy as an adult in last week's fatal shootings of two teenage siblings.
National
16-year-old Swedish climate activist has crossed Atlantic
A 16-year-old Swedish climate activist has crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a conference on global warming.
National
US contractor sentenced in Iraq shooting seeks new trial
A former State Department contractor sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2007 shooting deaths of Iraqi civilians is asking for a new trial because of what he says is newly discovered evidence.
National
Markets Right Now: Tech, industrials lead US stocks lower
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
Facebook tightens political ad rules, but leaves loopholes
Facebook is tightening its rules around political advertising ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections, an acknowledgement of previous misuse. But it's not clear if it will be enough to stop bad actors from abusing its system.