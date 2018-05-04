More from Star Tribune
Twins
Albert Pujols gets 2,999th hit, Angels blast Orioles 12-3
The Angel Stadium crowd rose in breathless unison when Albert Pujols stepped up for his final try at his 3,000th career hit before the Los Angeles Angels left town on a five-game road trip.
Twins
Reusse: Swinging for the mountains is Sano's weighty issue
Once a young major leaguer with a sweet swing, the Twins third baseman has been derailed on his way to stardom.
Twins
Gordon gives Ichiro fitting tribute in Mariners' win vs A's
Dee Gordon had "Thanks 51" on his cap, and in his first at-bat hours after the Mariners announced Ichiro Suzuki's move from the roster to the front office, he held his bat out in front of him and paused, just like the Seattle franchise icon.
Sports
The North Score: Our sports analytics beat
The North Score, led by reporter Chris Hine, will feature analytics-based stories about the players and teams we cover. Our goals are to explain trends, answer burning questions and look through an analytics lens to find new stories within Minnesota teams.
Wolves
James scores 43 as Cavs beat Raptors 128-110 in Game 2
Watching LeBron James at shootaround, Kevin Love knew something special was in store.
