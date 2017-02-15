In November, 2013 a Metro Transit bus driver called for police to remove Robert Burks from his bus after Burks, who is legally blind and uses a cane, accused the driver of not following proper procedure when picking him up. Burks has shared the surveillance video with the Star Tribune after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled he should have access to it.

In November, 2013 a Metro Transit bus driver called for police to remove Robert Burks from his bus after Burks, who is legally blind and uses a cane, accused the driver of not following proper procedure when picking him up. Burks has shared the surveillance video with the Star Tribune after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled he should have access to it.