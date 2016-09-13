Los Angeles police say two men were arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing, after allegedly rushing the stage at 'Dancing with the Stars' in Los Angeles on Monday night. Disgraced Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte had just performed.

