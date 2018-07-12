Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday. She was seen being brought into a jail in Columbus on Thursday morning.

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday. She was seen being brought into a jail in Columbus on Thursday morning.