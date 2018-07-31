More from Star Tribune
Twin wildfires threaten 10,000 Northern California homes
Twin wildfires tearing through vineyards and brushy hills threatened some 10,000 homes Tuesday in Northern California — yet another front in the battle against the flames that have ravaged some of the state's most scenic areas.
National
The Latest: Man gets 6 months for impersonating general
The Latest on sentencing of a man who impersonated an Army general and landed a chartered helicopter at a technology company (all times local):
National
Top Dem uses immigration hearing to seek Nielsen resignation
A top Democrat called Tuesday for Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to resign at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that saw lawmakers of both parties criticize the Trump administration policy of separating migrant children from their detained parents and its botched efforts to reunite many of them.
Variety
Victims of Montana clergy sex abuse vote on $20M settlement
Victims of sexual abuse by former members of the clergy in Montana's Diocese of Great Falls-Billings are voting on a proposed $20 million settlement.
Nation
Investigators to update public on search for Iowa student
Investigators are planning to give an update on the search for a missing 20-year-old Iowa college student who vanished nearly two weeks ago.
