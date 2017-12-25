More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Loyola-Chicago lifted by 98-year-old nun, fan in Sister Jean
Loyola-Chicago's biggest fan is the team chaplain who prays with the players before games and gives them scouting reports the next day.
National
The Latest: Georgia executes man dubbed 'stocking strangler'
The Latest on the scheduled execution of Georgia death row inmate Carlton Gary (all times local):
Nation
Fallen bridge: As victims are found officials seek answers
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.
National
Desperate to stop Trump, Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge
Jeff Flake has a direct message for the Republicans of New Hampshire: Someone needs to stop Donald Trump. And Flake, a Republican senator from Arizona, may stand up against the Republican president in 2020 — either as a Republican or an independent — if no one else does.
National
Anti-gay bias allegations roil Hawaii US House race
A well-known Democratic candidate for Congress who gained notoriety opposing President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting mostly Muslim countries is being forced to explain a decades-old rant perceived as intolerant of gay people.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.