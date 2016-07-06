More from Star Tribune
World
Germany's new foreign minister holds talks in Poland
Germany's new foreign minister arrived Friday in Poland for talks on the European Union's future and security and on the two neighbors' bilateral relations.
World
Jury finds Iraqi teen guilty of planting London subway bomb
An Iraqi teenager who told police he had been trained by the Islamic State group was convicted of attempted murder on Friday for planting a home-made bomb on a London subway train.
World
The Latest: Weapons watchdog: Nerve agent never declared
The Latest on the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy (all times local):
World
Retailer removes T-shirt from sale over Hillsborough links
A British retailer has withdrawn a T-shirt from sale in its stores and online following complaints that its design could be associated with the Hillsborough soccer disaster.
World
Indian hospital: Hillary Clinton treated for minor injury
Hillary Clinton was treated briefly at a hospital in western India after suffering a minor injury at her hotel, the head of the hospital said Friday
