World
Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop, but doesn't say of what
The Vatican said Friday it had convicted the suspended Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanagement and other charges, but didn't say exactly what crimes he had committed.
World
The Latest: UK minister directly blames Putin for poisoning
The Latest on the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy (all times local):
World
Pentagon: No survivors in American helicopter crash in Iraq
All seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed, the Pentagon said Friday in a written statement.
World
Blast at home in Pakistani border town kills 7, wounds 10
A Taliban-linked Pakistani cleric and six of his family members were killed in a powerful explosion at the cleric's home in a remote southwestern town near the border with Afghanistan, police and a government official said Friday.
World
Putin urges high voter turnout ahead of Russian election
President Vladimir Putin has urged Russians to cast ballots in Sunday's election, which he is certain to win, saying that the vote will shape the country's future.
