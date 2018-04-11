More from Star Tribune
Business
USA Gymnastics sues insurance carriers amid Nassar lawsuits
USA Gymnastics is suing its insurance carriers, alleging that they haven't fully reimbursed it for defense costs incurred in lawsuits filed by victims of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Variety
In Kiev, borscht, Maidan and a side trip to Chernobyl
Ukraine's capital city, Kiev, has remained a vibrant, engaging place to visit despite years of political upheaval and economic turmoil.
National
Sessions to address immigration at border sheriffs meeting
As thousands of National Guard troops deploy to the Mexico border, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to bring his firm stance on immigration enforcement to New Mexico, where a group of Southwest border sheriffs are meeting Wednesday.
National
Ex-New York assembly speaker's trial set for April 30
Opening statements in the corruption trial of New York's former assembly speaker have been postponed until April 30.
Nation
3 accused of raising money for al-Qaida set to change pleas
Three men who pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by sending money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court in Ohio for change-of-plea hearings.
