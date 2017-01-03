More from Star Tribune
World
New China 'crime' crackdown targets threats to party rule
As Tibetans prepared to celebrate a Buddhist new year festival with prayers and dance, police officers went to schools, airports and public squares to read out "21 kinds of dark and evil forces," a list of new criminal targets.
World
The Latest: UK: Australia joins in condemnation of poisoning
The Latest on the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy (all times local):
World
Global stocks mixed, with trade, US politics in focus
Global stock markets were mixed Friday as investors remained cautious about U.S. plans to raise tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. Uncertainty over White House politics also cast a shadow.
World
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing retires shy of 90th birthday
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing said Friday he is retiring as chairman of his sprawling conglomerate just shy of his 90th birthday.
World
East Timor parties form alliance for new elections
Three political parties that brought down East Timor's minority government say they will campaign under one umbrella for new elections due in May.
