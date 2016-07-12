More from Star Tribune
Indian hospital: Hillary Clinton treated for minor injury
Hillary Clinton was treated briefly at a hospital in western India after suffering a minor injury at her hotel, the head of the hospital said Friday
World
Egyptians abroad vote in presidential elections
Thousands of Egyptian expatriates around the world are heading to polling stations to cast their ballots in the presidential election.
World
Jury finds Iraqi teen guilty of planting London subway bomb
An Iraqi teenager who told police he had been trained by the Islamic State group was convicted of attempted murder on Friday for planting a home-made bomb on a London subway train.
World
UK opposition leader: Don't rush to blame Moscow in spy case
The United States and other allies have united behind the U.K. government in blaming Russia for the nerve-agent poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. But Britain's main opposition party is split over how firmly to point the finger at Moscow.
World
Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop, but doesn't say of what
The Vatican said Friday it had convicted the suspended Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanagement and other charges, but didn't say exactly what crimes he had committed.
