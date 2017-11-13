Iran's state-run news agency says at least 328 people are known dead in Iran, after a powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border. At least seven are known dead in Iraq. The magnitude 7.3 quake was centered outside Halabja, in eastern Iraq.

