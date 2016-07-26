More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
UK opposition leader: Don't rush to blame Moscow in spy case
The United States and other allies have united behind the U.K. government in blaming Russia for the nerve-agent poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. But Britain's main opposition party is split over how firmly to point the finger at Moscow.
World
Indian hospital: Hillary Clinton treated for minor injury
Hillary Clinton was treated briefly at a hospital in western India after suffering a minor injury at her hotel, the head of the hospital said Friday
World
Vatican convicts ex-Guam archbishop, but doesn't say of what
The Vatican said Friday it had convicted the suspended Guam archbishop, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, financial mismanagement and other charges, but didn't say exactly what crimes he had committed.
World
Ban on Filipinos going to work in Kuwait stays as talks fail
A Filipino official says the Philippines and Kuwait have failed to conclude a migrant labor protection pact after two days of talks sparked by last month's discovery of a dead Filipina housemaid in an apartment freezer there.
World
Egyptians broad vote in presidential elections
Thousands of Egyptian expatriates around the world headed to polling stations to cast their ballots in the presidential election.
