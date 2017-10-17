United Nations drone video shows scores of Rohingya refugees fleeing from Myanmar to Bangladesh. The UN says 500,000 Rohingya have crossed the border in just five weeks. They're fleeing a military crackdown that the UN calls ethnic cleansing.

