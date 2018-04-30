More from Star Tribune
AP Interview: Poland against EU linking funds to rule of law
Poland says it will oppose a European Union proposal to cut funding to countries where the rule of law is deemed under threat, calling it unfair political pressure that would hurt Poland while letting other countries off the hook for different problems.
World
The Latest: 8 Romanian troops wounded in south Afghanistan
The Latest on violence in Afghanistan (all times local):
World
80-foot wave in Portugal gives Brazilian surfer world record
A monster wave off Portugal has produced a world record for a Brazilian surfer.
World
EU Brexit negotiator urges Irish border solution
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator has urged faster action on the fraught problem of the Irish border, saying there should be agreement by June on a way to keep it open.
World
Thai editor free after 7 years in jail for 2 articles
The editor of a political magazine who was convicted of insulting Thailand's monarchy has said on his release from prison that he will join public demonstrations to call for elections and an end to military rule.
