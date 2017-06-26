12 of 783 RESULTS Raw: Crowd Catches Teen Falling from Park Ride A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground.

12 of 783 RESULTS Raw: Crowd Catches Teen Falling from Park Ride A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground.