Indian hospital: Hillary Clinton treated for minor injury
The head of an Indian hospital says Hillary Clinton was briefly treated there after suffering a minor injury at her hotel.
5 Berlin police officers suspected of tipping drug dealers
Berlin prosecutors say that five city police officers are suspected of taking bribes to tip off drug dealers about police operations.
Merkel heading to France for talks with Macron on EU reforms
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to France to meet with President Emmanuel Macron in her first trip abroad since her new government was sworn in.
Vietnam commemorates 50th anniversary of My Lai massacre
More a thousand people in Vietnam marked Friday's 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, the most notorious episode in modern U.S. military history, with talk of peace and cooperation instead of hatred.
The Latest: Turkey urges Syrian Kurds in Afrin to surrender
The Latest on developments in Syria's seven-year civil war (all times local):
