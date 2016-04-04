More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Tennessee homicide suspect killed in police standoff
A Tennessee man suspected of killing his girlfriend has been killed in a standoff with police.
Variety
Markets Right Now: Stocks are off to mixed start
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Variety
Train service to, from NYC affected by bridge malfunction
Amtrak and New Jersey Transit have resumed normal service to and from New York's Penn Station after crews repaired a 111-year-old bridge that was stuck open, meaning its tracks were not aligned.
Variety
Ohio student suspended for staying in class during walkouts
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study hall.
National
Donald Trump Jr., wife headed for divorce after 12 years
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife took legal steps on Thursday to formally end their 12-year marriage, and the couple issued a statement saying they're going their separate ways but "will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.