More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: UN receiving 'alarming' reports on Afrin deaths
The Latest on developments in Syria's seven-year civil war (all times local):
World
German minister questions Islam's place in the country
Germany's new interior minister said Friday he doesn't consider Islam to be a part of Germany, a position that puts him at odds with Chancellor Angela Merkel on the central question of migration.
World
In Syria, at least 68 killed in attacks as more people flee
Syrian government and Russian airstrikes killed at least 46 people in a besieged town outside of Damascus on Friday, while Turkish shelling and attacks on a Kurdish-held town in northern Syria left at least 22 dead there, monitors and officials said.
World
Germany's new foreign minister holds talks in Poland
Germany's new foreign minister arrived Friday in Poland for talks on the European Union's future and security and on the two neighbors' bilateral relations.
World
Jury finds Iraqi teen guilty of planting London subway bomb
An Iraqi teenager who told police he had been trained by the Islamic State group was convicted of attempted murder on Friday for planting a home-made bomb on a London subway train.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.