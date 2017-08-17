More from Star Tribune
World
Australian court keeps Queen Elizabeth's letters secret
A historian lost her court bid on Friday to force Australian authorities to release secret letters that would reveal what Queen Elizabeth II knew of her representative's plan to dismiss Australia's government more than 40 years ago.
Talks on Iran nuclear deal amid questions of US commitment
Talks on the Iran nuclear deal are about to get underway in Vienna amid growing questions about the U.S. commitment to the plan.
North Korean foreign minister in Sweden amid speculation
North Korea's foreign minister was expected to meet with his Swedish counterpart Friday for a second day after making a surprise trip to Stockholm that has fueled speculation about a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Papua activist gets 10 months jail for independence petition
An Indonesian court has found a Papuan activist guilty of treason and sentenced him to 10 months in prison for promoting a petition calling for a referendum on independence for the region.
Afghan official: Body of abducted UN driver found in Kabul
An Afghan official says the body of a U.N. driver, who was abducted two months ago along with a female U.N. employee and her child, was found in Kabul, in the same location where the abduction took place.
